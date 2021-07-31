Quite often, not a lot, but there are little bits and bobs you can glean from Sheffield Wednesday confirmed list of squad numbers.

Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell steps straight into the Owls’ number one shirt, vacated by long-time stopper Keiren Westwood who picked the number up halfway through last season having been left off the initial list.

There has been a further reshuffle among the other numbers and notably there is no named number nine with Wednesday expected to bring in further reinforcements up front after the addition of Florian Kamberi, who take the number 20 shirt.

Youngster Korede Adedoyin seems to have done enough in preseason to have worked his way into Darren Moore’s plans and will wear the number 15 shirt.

Alex Hunt and back-up keeper Luke Jackson are the only other youngsters to have been handed a senior number from the off.

New man Olamide Shodipo will take the number seven shirt, with Jaden Brown taking the number three. Dennis Adeniran will wear the number eight, Lewis Wing will take the number 26 shirt and returning Owls Jack Hunt will wear the number 32 shirt he vacated when he joined Bristol City three years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday squad numbers in full:

1 – Peacock-Farrell

2 – Palmer

3 – Brown

5 – Hutchinson

6 – Iorfa

7 – Shodipo

8 – Adeniran

10 – Bannan

11 – Windass

13 – Paterson

15 – Adedoyin

17 – Dele-Bashiru

19 – Green

20 – Kamberi

21 – Luongo

22 – Dunkley

26 – Wing

28 – Wildsmith

29 – A Hunt

32 – J Hunt