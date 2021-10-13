"They've been given the rightful information.." Sheffield Wednesday vaccination stance made clear

That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who speaking last week detailed the club’s stance on vaccination for its players.

Moore is uniquely placed to comment on the issue given he was hospitalised with the illness earlier this year and said that while players have been ‘given the rightful information’ by esteemed club doctor Richard Higgins and others, some players are holding out.

As reported by the BBC last month, the Premier League sent a memo to Premier League clubs voicing their concern that only seven of the 20 top tier teams had squads with more than 50 per cent of its cohort fully vaccinated.

It has been said that elite sports figures in a handful of codes have voiced concerns over side affects of the vaccine process despite reassurances from medical bodies.

Asked for his stance on the idea of responsibility footballers have as role models when it comes to the vaccination effort, Moore said: “They are in the public eye and the jobs they do for the football clubs, fans and families in the community think a lot of them. They are role models.

“In terms of the vaccinations, it’s out there health-wise that its a benefit for them to keep them healthy and also for the benefit of others to keep others healthy.

“There has always been a bit of dilution because of the information that people can get out there on certain platforms, so there is a certain hesitancy from one or two players.

“They’ve been encouraged and given the rightful information here in terms of why they should be looking to take the vaccination going forward. It’s then down to the individuals to take that going forward.

“If the player wants to take the vaccination, then great. But if the player wants to hold fire and do a bit more research on it then that’s great as well because the individual is doing his own research to make sure it’s right for him going forward.”

Back in March Moore was taken ill with the virus and suffered blood clots to the lung among other fairly serious issues.

According to DoH figures released last week, 71 per cent of people living in Yorkshire aged over 12 have received their second Covid vaccine, a figure down on the national average of 78 per cent.

“For me, I experienced it at a level where I was surprised as to where it took me so quickly,” Moore said.

“I received support in what I call the football family, which can unite and it was great to see and feel.

“Some of the players witnessed what happened to me first hand and all you can do is encourage them. We’ve got the doctor on board here, Richard Higgins, who advises for the EFL, he’s part of the Premier League in terms of the process in making us all safe in coming back.