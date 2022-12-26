Darren Moore acknowledged the modest goal record of two proven League One strikers leaves a little to be desired at Sheffield Wednesday, but backed Michael Smith and Lee Gregory to come good with their tally.

Both players have proven goal records in the third tier but have failed to achieve anything in-line with that this time out; both are stuck on four league goals so far. After 22 matches last season, Smith had 11 goals for Rotherham United while Gregory had eight.

Wednesday’s goal record has dried up in recent weeks – they have failed to score two goals in a league match in nearly two months – but prior to that strikes were shared around the squad with 19 different players having hit the back of the net across all competitions.

Asked whether the club are failing to get the best out of their strikers, Owls boss Moore made clear the different approaches he has taken up top so far this campaign and backed his forwards to get themselves firing.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory isn't quite 'in the goals' at current. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“We’ve used them as a twin strike force, we’ve played them on their own and we’ve played them in different combinations,” Moore said ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Fleetwood Town.

“In terms of both of them and the goals they have scored this season, they’ll probably want more. I want my number nines to score goals.

“We’ve seen this season that the goals have been shared out but certainly as two number nines, they want to score goals and we want them to score goals, 100%.

“I believe that both strikers will get double figures this season.

“My message has been to both of them, whether they’re up there with Pato or Windass or whoever, it’s to keep getting into those areas.”

Much has been made of the idea Wednesday have failed to provide adequate service to their forward players, certainly in recent weeks.

It’s something Moore alluded to in his summation of where the pair are at.