Josh Windass hasn’t been a stranger to iconic moments in big matches in his time at Sheffield Wednesday - and this weekend provides another opportunity as they make their long-awaited trip to Sheffield United.

A 150th appearance in Sheffield Wednesday colours couldn’t arrive on a more fitting occasion for Josh Windass. Because barring something mad taking place between now and Sunday, he’ll reach the milestone in a Sheffield derby.

The attacker is a player who has developed a penchant for big moments in an Owls career now stretched into its sixth campaign, vignettes of Wembley likely to provide the epitaph of his career when the time comes. Unless they are interspersed, of course, with similarly iconic moments to come.

A winning derby goal in the first all-Sheffield fixture in over five years would certainly be one. All that time into his time with the club, Windass is a part of the fabric at S6 these days alongside the likes of fellow long-serving figures Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa. Unlike that trio, he is yet to taste the carnage of a Steel City derby - though he has plenty to compare it to.

“I would compare it a bit to Glasgow in that it means everything to everyone,” said the former Rangers man, whose record in the feted Old Firm derby carried over 11 matches - but never surfaced a victory. “It's gold fish bowl kind of area, you're either a Sheffield United fan or a Sheffield Wednesday fan. That's just how it is and it's all people care about. I've got close friends now who are Wednesday fans who are telling me they won't even go to the game because it's at their stadium, so that's how big the rivalry is. I'm looking forward to sampling the atmosphere and if it's anything like the Old Firm, I cannot wait.”

By derby standards it feels though the build-up to this one has been just a little guarded, the social media banter between both sets of supporters kept on a leash by a sense of nervousness. United go in as favourites, but Wednesday’s unpredictability throws a different slant on things and both sides certainly have players capable of taking grip of a big occasion - two-goals-in-three Windass certainly among them.

That will all change come Sunday, when the baying Bramall Lane crowd will look to drown out the small Wednesday allocation and direct its ire towards those in blue and white. Windass would ordinarily be a target for opposition supporters, as would Owl-in-chief Barry Bannan. But there’ll certainly be a noise raised on the early touches of possible starter Max Lowe, who became the first player in over 70 years to make the direct switch from S2 to S6 this summer.

“I'm actually looking forward to that!” Windass grinned. “Instead of me and the others getting dog's abuse Max can take it all! He's been excellent, he's played in the last few good wins we've had and he really has been excellent, he's a really good football player. A player like Max in these games is what you need, calm on the ball, he doesn't let stuff around him get the best of him. Players like that in that environment are important, I've played in Old Firms where players want to go out and smash someone first up, but the key to these games is to go out and be calm, stick to your plan and not get caught up in all that stuff.”

Put to him that while the sentiment is there, there’s likely to be a fair bit riding on the first tackle come Sunday lunchtime, Windass raised a now trademark sideways smirk. “Hey if someone is there,” he said, “someone like Dish might fancy it.”

Now 30 and a freshly-anointed member of the new father’s club, Windass presented a measured approach to his pre-match press engagement, stopping well short of flaring tensions and remaining respectful to the red side of the city throughout. He joked that his barber is a Unitedite and that he has been offered no guarantees of a stress-free snip ahead of the televised clash this weekend - and that his near-daily coffee ritual is under threat. Relations between both sets of players, outside of matchday at least, sounds to be relatively relaxed.

“The coffee shop I go into in Sheffield, the owner is a United fan so he's said I'm not allowed in if I score on Sunday,” Windass joked. “He's a good guy and I see some of the players in there sometimes. The banter around the city is always friendly, that's the difference to Glasgow - if you bump into the other side (players) that's not always a nice encounter, here it's hostile but a bit more friendly.

“Up there, there would be no exchange at all. No eye contact, no words spoken, nothing. You wouldn't say a word in case anybody saw it. Look, I don't sit and have a coffee with them or anything but you might say 'How you doing?'. Last season I'd see John Egan or John Fleck in the coffee shop and it would be a passing hello. I was mates with Wes (Foderingham) and that made it easier to say hello I guess. I wouldn't say I'm friends with any of them, but you can maybe be a bit more polite.”

The Sheffield derby as the ‘polite’ derby, then? It doesn’t seem likely. Pleasantries have been exchanged, but battle will commence Sunday lunchtime. There’s a fair bit riding on that first tackle.