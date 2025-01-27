Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday man, Callum Paterson, says that he’s thankful to the Owls fans that appreciate what he does for the team.

Paterson scored his 27th goal for the Owls in the 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, sealing a big three points for Danny Röhl’s side after being given a surprise start at Loftus Road.

The 30-year-old Scot has had to wait for his chance, going over a year without being handed a start in the Championship by the Wednesday boss, but he proved to be a handful for the QPR backline and scored an excellent goal to put the game to bed and make sure that the visitors left the capital with all three points.

To get the goal in front of a packed out away end made it that little bit more special, of course, and the Scottish international - who has played 171 times for the Owls - says that Wednesdayites know what he’s about by now.

“It’s good scoring anywhere,” the Owl explained. “I’d loved to score down the other end as well, but yeah - it’s good scoring in front of the away fans, especially when they come down in their numbers and make the effort to come. Especially with the weather not being great recently as well.

“They’ve seen me for years, they know what I am, they know I’m not going to take the ball off the goalie and skin 45 players to score - they know what I am, and I’m good at it. I’ve done it for years at this level and above, so I’m just thankful that they appreciate what I do and like my effort."

Meanwhile, regarding the game itself, ‘Pato’ admitted that their way of getting the three points was necessarily the most ‘sportsmanlike’, but insists that sometimes that has to be the way - especially against a team that had just won five home games on the bounce.

“It’s a tough place to come,” he said. “But sometimes you’ve got to play the game an ‘ugly’ way - sort of like we did today. At 1-0 up we took our time… It’s not the most sportsmanlike way to do it, but sometimes coming to tough places like this you have to take your opportunities - and we did that today.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they play host to Luton Town at Hillsborough, and after his starring role in London their number 13 will be hoping that he gets another chance to show what he can do.