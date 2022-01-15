"They know the expectations.." Sheffield Wednesday ready to bounce back in Plymouth Argyle test

That’s according to club captain Barry Bannan, who reiterated a burning desire within the squad to take the Owls up.

Plymouth have had the wood over Wednesday in recent times, beating them twice and holding them to a 0-0 FA Cup draw at Hillsborough earlier this season.

But when it comes to putting their promotion campaign back on track, Bannan has backed his colleagues to do the business.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats when they take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

“I don’t think there’s a fear,” he said when asked if the squad were fearful of falling short. “There are a lot of young boys in there that are fearless.

“It takes time to settle in at this club and you need to be made a certain way to come and play at a club like this. It’s a big club with big demands and huge expectations.

“For the new boys coming in it does take time, but you don’t get time, you have to hit the ground running.

“I know for a fact that in that changing room they know how big a club it is they’ve signed for. They know the expectations and what these fans demand.”

Wednesday sit six points back on the playoff spots and 13 from the top two.

On why the Owls have fallen so far behind the teams at the top, Bannan said: “I don’t really follow much of those teams but injuries to big players in our team has been part of why we’ve had ups and downs in results.

“We’ve not played with recognised centre-halves for a while, Josh Windass has been out and he’s probably one of our best players, Dom Iorfa, people like that.

“These are big, big players and if any of those teams [at the top] were missing any of those they would find it difficult to find results as well.

"But it’s not an excuse. We have a big enough squad here to deal with that.