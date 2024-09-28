'They have everything' - Carlos Corberan's Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of West Brom clash
Wednesday currently find themselves in the Championship relegation zone after a tough run of form in the league since the opening day, and while Corberan’s Baggies are flying high at the top of the table he says that he’s still expecting a ‘very difficult’ game.
Improved performances from the Owls in their last two outings haven’t been reflected in their results, picking up just one point from their encounters with Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town, but the WBA manager thinks that they’ve got what it takes to kick on.
“They signed important players in the summer,” Corberan said ahead of the game. “And signed players permanently who had done well for them on loan, just like us with Mikey Johnston.
“The signings have made them a stronger team than what they were last season, so it will be a very difficult game for us. It’s a very interesting team we’re coming up against. I would not be surprised to see them in some of the key positions in the table at the end of the season because I believe they have everything to be there.
“I expect a very similar game to the one we played in last season when we lost 3-0. We clearly have to be much, much better this time around to get a good result.”
Wednesday and West Brom face off at 12.30pm tomorrow afternoon as Röhl and his troops look to try and climb out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.
