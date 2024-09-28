Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday ‘have everything’ to be in a good position at the end of the season according to West Bromwich Albion boss, Carlos Corberan.

Wednesday currently find themselves in the Championship relegation zone after a tough run of form in the league since the opening day, and while Corberan’s Baggies are flying high at the top of the table he says that he’s still expecting a ‘very difficult’ game.

Improved performances from the Owls in their last two outings haven’t been reflected in their results, picking up just one point from their encounters with Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town, but the WBA manager thinks that they’ve got what it takes to kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They signed important players in the summer,” Corberan said ahead of the game. “And signed players permanently who had done well for them on loan, just like us with Mikey Johnston.

“The signings have made them a stronger team than what they were last season, so it will be a very difficult game for us. It’s a very interesting team we’re coming up against. I would not be surprised to see them in some of the key positions in the table at the end of the season because I believe they have everything to be there.

“I expect a very similar game to the one we played in last season when we lost 3-0. We clearly have to be much, much better this time around to get a good result.”

Wednesday and West Brom face off at 12.30pm tomorrow afternoon as Röhl and his troops look to try and climb out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.