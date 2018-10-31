The highly-anticipated and sure to be sought-after Sheffield Wednesday/Pulp football shirts are now on sale.

Football, Pulp and Pete McKee – three things synonymous with Sheffield have come together in a unique artistic collaboration it is hoped will raise a huge amount of money for charity.

Earlier this summer, a twitter account – Bands FC – popped up with the concept of combining football badges with musicians and bands’ logos.

The project took social media by storm, with the simple tag, “Bands as football teams, Football teams as bands.”

In amongst the raft of bands to be turned into a badge - Oasis and Manchester City; Stone Roses and Manchester United and Wu Tang Clan and Wolves – Pulp were the obvious choice to link with Sheffield Wednesday.

The old stylised Owl badge was used, and tweaked to feature lead singer Jarvis Cocker’s iconic fringe and glasses.

The badge would become one of Bands FC’s most popular and was eventually added to a shirt to form part of an exhibition at the National Football Museum.

The buzz surrounding that shirt, which also has a nod to Pulp’s hit single ‘Disco 2000’, was so great that a decision was made to produce the shirt and raise money for charity.

Every penny raised over the cost to produce the shirt will go straight to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“We started Bands F.C. in July and it would be an understatement to say it has exceeded anything we could ever have imagined,” said Nick Fraser, who works alongside Mark Liptrott on the project. “Pulp are one of our favourite bands, so it was amazing when we heard that they had seen the badge and the shirt and that they really liked them

“We got talking to the members of the band and came up with a plan to raise some money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Next to come on board, was celebrated Sheffield artist and Wednesday fan Pete McKee, who offered one of his Owls-themed works to be used as a swing-tag on the shirt.

“Everything clicked – I’ve worked with Nick on a few projects before, I love Pulp and I love Wednesday. It was a great fit,” Pete told The Star. “More importantly, though, it was an opportunity to help Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which I am a patron of, so it’s a no-brainer, really.”

He added: “I really hope they sell loads, Wednesday fans are very generous people so I think it will be a great success.”

A 24-hour window to order the shirt will open at 12am November 1 on BandsFC.com. You can only order during this time. Priced at £50, all profits go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Go to Bands FC to get one. Check the size chart first, before buying as they cannot be exchanged.