Some 2,000 Wednesdayites have committed for the longest away trip of the season, which will see Darren Moore’s men hope to get their impressive start to the League One season back on track after that blip at Morecambe last time out.

And Lowe, who scored eight league goals for Wednesday the last time they were promoted out of the third tier in the 2011/12 season, told reporters he was looking forward to this clash as much as any other this season.

He said: “Look, it’s two big clubs locking horns, two big fanbases locking horns and that’s a buzz for me, it’s a buzz for the players and it’s a buzz for everyone associated with the football club.

Former Shefield Wednesday forward Ryan Lowe is in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

“I know Sheffield Wednesday do travel in numbers, they have a fantastic support home and away, but so do we.

“It’s going to be one of those excited afternoons where I think and I hope both teams will be singing their teams on.”

Much has been made of the size of many clubs in the division. And Lowe puts his current club very much in amongst the likes of Wednesday and Sunderland.

“These are Championship games, these,” he said. “These are Championship clubs locking horns together.