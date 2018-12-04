These are the best Sheffield Wednesday gifts available this Christmas
'Tis the season for club related merchandise and Sheffield Wednesday have got some of the best branded goodies around.
Here's some of the best gifts that Owls fans will be asking Santa for this Christmas...
1. Hillsborough print
Get a bit of Hillsborough in your home with this artwork, on sale from ten pounds.
2. Owls baubles
Bring a touch of blue and white to your Christmas tree with these Owls baubles, priced at ten pounds.
3. Sheffield Wednesday calendar
It wouldn't be Christmas if you didn't get a club calendar that risks being out of date by the end of the January transfer window! 8.99
4. Wednesday bobble hat
Stay warm during the Christmas fixtures with this Owls bobble hat for 15 pounds.
