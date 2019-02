Since the formation of the Premier League, there have been 22 meetings between the two teams, 53 goals and 48 goalscorers. We look back on all the players to have scored in the derby in the run up to Monday night's match.

1. Adrian Littlejohn (1-0) Sunday, November 8 1992 - Sheffield United 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

2. David Hirst (1-1) Sunday, November 8 1992 - Sheffield United 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

3. Brian Deane (1-0) Wednesday, April 21 1993 - Sheffield Wednesday 1-Sheffield United

4. Paul Warhurst (1-1) Wednesday, April 21 1993 - Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sheffield United

