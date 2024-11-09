There’s one overriding feeling when Sheffield Wednesday play Sheffield United. Not really excitement, nor apprehension. Just straight up fear – fear of losing, because bragging rights are real.

We’ve spoken plenty recently about how disrespected the Steel City derby is, how it deserves more hype than it gets in this country, and there are a few reasons for it, I feel. One of them is that, in true Sheffield style, we don’t shout about it enough ourselves.

It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in the UK, a rivalry that splits households and friendship groups, one that has deep-set roots going back to the 1800s and that will continue to spark the imagination of this city whenever it happens.

But the problem this time around is that it’s been so long since the Owls and Blades got the chance to get one over on each other, and even longer since one actually did, so now the fear of losing seems even bigger than usual. Both sets of fans are desperate to win, but even more desperate not to deal with the fallout if they don’t.

This period is the longest between Sheffield derbies since the 1990s, and from a Wednesday perspective there’s also been a shift in recent years – they’re the underdogs now, United are the favourites these days on the back of years in and out of the Premier League, and even though that should relieve some of the pressure on the visitors, it’s something that doesn’t sit well.

Avoiding ‘that lot’ during their resurgence in recent years has probably been for the best given where Wednesday have been at, and only two of the last seven derby games have actually been won by anyone, but now they’re back in the same division there’s a concern for both sets for fans – even though it’s probably for different reasons.

For the home team they *should* win. They’ve got the more expensively assembled team, are in a better league position, were in the top-flight last season and have finished above the Owls for years. But there’s a chance that could all mean nothing on Sunday.

For the visitors, the concern comes from the fact that they’ve not done particularly well against teams towards the top of the division away from home – and it’s one thing losing 4-0 to Sunderland but an entirely different situation should that happen at Bramall Lane. That’s the sort of thing that never goes away.

Chances are it’ll be tight again, as these games so often are – sometimes that fear of losing isn’t just in the stands – but what is for certain is that when those 22 players walk onto the grass on Sunday afternoon there will be a noise inside that stadium that is reserved only for days like this. And it’s going to be electric.