There’s a bit of Howard Wilkinson about Jos Luhukay’s style: Sheffield Wednesday Fan’s Column

I’m sure the Sheffield United fans who mocked us for celebrating a 0-0 derby draw understand the concept of ‘relief.’

They’ve been down and out enough to know what it’s like to be suffocated and suddenly feel that first breath of fresh air.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay

Yes, we celebrated. New manager, the captain sent off for the majority of the second half, and we didn’t lose or concede. The performance was tentative as players got used to playing a new formation and in some cases new roles. Three at the back with wing-backs is a risky decision to make when you’re entering a high stakes game. It paid off.

You take little victories when you can, but this was far from a small ‘victory.’ Mentally it could have a significant impact on the team.

Morgan Fox has spoken this week about the new regime. Training sessions have doubled, and players are having regular one-to-one meetings with the manager and coaching staff.

Unlike Carvahal whose coaching ethos struggled to deal with more than one match per week, there is a sense of Howard Wilkinson about Jos Luhukay’s style. Work them hard physically and mentally.

What has pleased me most this week is the inclusion of our development players, Frederik Nielsen, Connor O’Grady and Sean Clare. It’s unlikely we will ever see a ‘Hirst’ again in a Wednesday shirt, so we need to concentrate on the talent we do have.

It is the perfect opportunity to see what abilities we have been nurturing. We are struggling for first-teamers and have a squad of ignored players. They will be hungry to impress. It’s good to see Jos has already embraced this, even if it’s through necessity.

The Cardiff match on Saturday feels like the first real test of Luhukay’s changes. The United game was a wild card, Carlisle was a gentle tester, Cardiff is where the work begins.

Warnock will be back with his stacked midfield but thankfully less of an idea of how to play against a Jos Luhukay side.