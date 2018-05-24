There are more goals to come from Atdhe Nuhiu at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is convinced that Atdhe Nuhiu’s form in the second half of the season won’t be a flash in the pan.

The Kosovo international, who heads off next week to play for his country in a doubel header with Albania and Ivory Coast, scored 13 goals after Luhukay took charge in January, including a hat-trick in the final day rout against Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay....Pic Steve Ellis

The goal return was Nuhiu’s best since arriving at Wednesday and he was rewarded with a new two-year contract. Now Luhukay says the striker can continue to thrive under the manager’s watch.

“He didn’t play so many games before my time,” said the Owls boss.

“In the time he has come in, maybe he feels the trust that he needs.

“Maybe that’s why he feels the trust he needs and he plays good and scores important goals for us. He scored three (against Norwich) and can go for a good feeling in the holiday.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s first pre-season friendly has been announced. The Owls will take on Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on July 13.