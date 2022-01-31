It felt a long one, with an early blow, a mid-section that saw them tick the boxes they wanted to tick and a shock late exit.

The Owls emerge a little light in midfield but stronger than they were before.

Let’s take an look inside the key moments of Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday have had an eventful January transfer window.

Alex Hunt and co recalled – Hunt to the ‘Tics

Confirmation of the recall of several Wednesday youngsters came by January 10 when Alex Hunt, Ryan Galvin and Charles Hagan were named in the under-23 side that beat Coventry City at Middlewood Road.

The trio were among the youngsters out cutting their teeth at non-league clubs, with Hunt’s recall a particular surprise given his growing experience at Grimsby Town.

The Star revealed soon afterwards that Wednesday had asked Grimsby to pay 100% of Hunt’s wages to continue the loan, an offer that proved to be too rich for Grimsby’s blood.

The youngster signed a one-year contract extension and soon after and was sent out to League Two Oldham Athletic, where he’ll battle relegation in what is sure to be a solid character-building experience.

His fellow youngsters can still be farmed out despite the closure of the window – but only to non-league clubs of which there are likely to be suitors.

The names that came and went

Wednesday were linked with a whole host of names throughout the window; some rumours were fairly hot, some not.

A link that definitely carried weight was that of Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts, a talented left-sided defender that could well have proven a good fit. But despite the Owls being in pole position to win the race ahead of Championship interest, the Premier League side wanted to hold out until the end of the window.

Moore decided to move fast on Jordan Storey and the Roberts deal went cold.

A speculative enquiry was made for Aden Flint at Cardiff, a deal for Stoke defender Danny Batth was a long way down the line before he chose Sunderland and there was definite interest in West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch, which cooled once it became clear Wednesday were able to grab Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal.

Corbea-no more

Remember Theo Corbeanu? In the opening week of the transfer window his loan was terminated on January 6 and confirmed by Wednesday the day after.

Opportunities in his preferred position were cited as a reason for Wolves recalling him, as well as a refusal by Wednesday to guarantee him playing time.

That he joined a playoff rival in MK Dons was a tough one to take for Wednesday fans, to whom he had quickly become something of a favourite.

He has one goal contribution in five matches for his new club.

What’s the Storey?

Wednesday sealed their first signing of the window on January 19, bringing in 24-year-old Preston defender Jordan Storey on loan until the end of the season.

Moore’s stellar career as a centre-half clearly played a big part in Storey’s decision with other clubs circling. The Owls manager wasted no time in getting to work with Storey and has already undertaken some one-to-one training with him.

Storey was named on the bench for the defeat at Oxford United while he got upto speed but made his debut in the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

It’s understood, as with the other two loans, Wednesday have no buy-out clause at the end of the deal.

John-Jules in the crown

One that got done quickly once it became clear Lee Gregory was struggling with a toe injury, Moore turned to one of his former charges in Arsenal starlet Tyreece John-Jules on January 25, just a week after his recall from Championship Blackpool.

The two had worked together to good effect at Doncaster Rovers and Wednesday moved quickly to snap him up until the end of the season.

Aged 20, John-Jules made his debut off the bench against Ipswich over the weekend and can play in multiple positions across the forward line.

Dean done

Perhaps the most obvious need for Wednesday given the blow of injury to Chey Dunkley was a dominant and experienced centre-half.

They were linked with Mark Beevers, they tried for Flint, a deal all but done for Batth hit complications and was gazumped by Sunderland. But when Birmingham City captain Dean became available a deal was struck within three days and announced on January 26.

Moore’s influence was again cited as a major reason for the signing as was Dean’s need for regular football and the prospect of a promotion push.

Last-gasp Wing exit

A continued rumbling throughout the window was the possible recall of Lewis Wing to Middlesbrough.

Portsmouth launched a bid to steal him away from S6 on deadline day, a bid Boro are understood to have been open to, though any notion of such a move was quashed when it became clear Pompey would have to match the high wage contribution Wednesday had committed to.

But as exclusively revealed by The Star minutes before the deadline, Wycombe Wanderers launched a late bid for Wing’s services and thrashed out a deal to bring him in on a permanent transfer.

The verdict..

Sheffield Wednesday entered the January window shot from injuries, reeling from shoddy performances in defeats to Sunderland at Shrewsbury and devoid of confidence.

They leave it much better fettle, with two Championship defenders in the door alongside a bright young thing from the Premier League. Wing’s late exit leaves them light in midfield, you’d suspect.

The boxes were largely ticked and for that management, recruitment department and club deserve credit for their efforts.