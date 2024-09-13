'Then Paolo arrived...' - Defender relives Sheffield Wednesday days and recalls a change in former teammate
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jon Newsome, was on the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ to relive his days at Hillsborough.
Newsome came through the ranks at Middlewood Road before making a decision to leave the club in search of more regular game time, but was back in 1996 for what he called some ‘unfinished business’. What he found at S6 wasn’t what he expected, despite some of the talent that he was teamed up with.
He spoke about his return in this week’s episode, as well as a change he noted in one of his teammates once Paolo Di Canio arrived, and took a trip down memory lane to talk about some of his best memories at his boyhood club.
