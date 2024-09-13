Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jon Newsome, was on the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ to relive his days at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newsome came through the ranks at Middlewood Road before making a decision to leave the club in search of more regular game time, but was back in 1996 for what he called some ‘unfinished business’. What he found at S6 wasn’t what he expected, despite some of the talent that he was teamed up with.

He spoke about his return in this week’s episode, as well as a change he noted in one of his teammates once Paolo Di Canio arrived, and took a trip down memory lane to talk about some of his best memories at his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad