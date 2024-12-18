Milburn’s Joe Carnall bleeds blue and white, and will take any opportunity to talk about his beloved Sheffield Wednesday...

For many, Christmas in Sheffield doesn't start until his Christmas party has taken place... So we thought - in the spirit of festivity - we'd take him for a pint at Fagan's for this week's 'All Wednesday' and talk about that love for the Owls, choosing rock ‘n’ roll over Cambridge University, and why on earth he's wearing that massive coat inside.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.