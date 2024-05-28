Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exact details of what was said, by whom and in what passion, is a subject for a book in a few years time, perhaps.

But for now, it’s clear that the days following what was perhaps the lowest moment of Sheffield Wednesday’s time under Danny Röhl were ones that went some way to saving their season and preserving their Championship status against all the odds.

The Owls had lost 4-0 at fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield Town courtesy of a nervous performance in West Yorkshire that saw the Terriers belt score all four of their goals in 12 minutes of madness. It left Röhl’s side eight points adrift of the safety spots and served as a punch in the stomach after weeks of building progress - with many outsiders drawing a line under their safety credentials. It was just the first week in February.

As is the case after any defeat, the German coach cut a dejected figure in a post-match media engagement carried out in Huddersfield’s vast media room. “It is hard to find the right words but on Monday I will go again and again,” he said in what would become the theme of the press conference. What he had told his crestfallen players moments before had been more defiant in tone, it seems.

“His team talk after the game that day stands out,” captain Barry Bannan told The Star. “It would have been easy for him to give up and be angry and maybe say words in the heat of the moment that he didn’t mean, but he was so calm. He had a go at us, but he never for one second came across that it was over or that it was our last chance and we’d blown it.

“We’d been 12 points behind, he told us we were only eight points behind. Everybody looked and thought ‘This is weird’. Normal managers wouldn’t have reacted the way he reacted. He has such confidence in his own ability and he showed he could get us over the line from day one, that stood out to me and all of the players.”

Days later, Röhl sent a largely second-string outfit to Coventry City for a miserable, rainy FA Cup replay defeat that flattered them at 4-1. With eight goals conceded and two chastening defeats arriving on the spin, it was felt Wednesday’s season could unravel. Behind the scenes was another story altogether.

A team meeting held the day before the Coventry clash revealed a team hurting but together. It’s understood an agreement of sorts was struck between players coming towards the end of their contracts to put side before self and park any personal contract uncertainty until the job was done. Several senior players are believed to have spoken up - some in passionate tones.

Later that week, Wednesday beat Birmingham City 2-0 in front of the Sky television cameras to spark a run of five wins in six.

During the meeting, Röhl is believed to have shown his squad images of athletes falling only to pick themselves up and achieve their goal, something he touched on in conversation with The Star three months on, with safety secured.

“I showed a video of four or five minutes on what it means to be successful, then I showed the players the last 16 matches and then we had a very, very emotional conversation with the players,” he said. “Those players were really attached in this meeting. But we looked forward to everything that we could do, we said it made sense to invest everything we can into the last games. We threw everything and now you see the result.

“Another tough moment for me was against Stoke (a disappointing 1-1 Hillsborough draw on April 14). It was just one point but it was a big disappointment to not go over the line and I felt this from my players. I think it was a big challenge for me. I had to go in front of the players and lift them up. We are humans, sometimes as a manager it is not easy to lift other guys up. We did as a team and I say thank you to my players, to the support and thank you for your opportunity.”

He’d earlier said on the post-Huddersfield meeting: “The dynamic in the group was fantastic, you cannot plan everything but the dynamic was good, some coaches spoke, some players then spoke and it was fantastic to see. It showed the life of the group, the belief and some energy.

“When the players have the trust to say something that is a good sign, it shows they have the feeling they are welcome to speak their opinions. Sometimes you need it to not be a tactical meeting, it has to be different. That was our choice and when you look back it was helpful.”

Had the sliding doors of the season been pushed in a different direction, had Wednesday not suffered 12 minutes of madness that opened-up that 12-point gap? Who knows how the momentum of the Owls’ survival effort might be been nudged?