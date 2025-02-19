The trait that Danny Röhl has taken from Southampton to Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl first rocked up in England as a 29-year-old unknown and took his place in the dugout of a Premier League dugout.

The talented German, who had worked his way up from an analysis role in the junior ranks at RB Leipzig to become assistant manager and then came to England to take on the same role with Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Saints in 2018, has since enjoyed stints at Bayern Munich and with the German national team of course. And he’s now making remarkable strides in the top job at Sheffield Wednesday.

One man who saw the entirety of his seven month spell at St Mary’s was Stuart Armstrong, then a 26-year-old spreading his wings into the English top tier after a hugely successful time with Celtic. Armstrong’s signing to Wednesday late last month made him the second ex-Saint to be signed to the Owls by Röhl after Yan Valery and like Valery, the Scotland international shares a particular memory of his new manager’s approach back then.

“At Southampton he was there in a short spell, but he’s gone on to Bayern Munich and Germany and you can tell even this quickly that with how he was that was going to be,” Armstrong said. “You can see how highly regarded he is by the fans and all the players and how he’s uplifted this club. All this was definitely a positive in considering whether to come back to England.

“It’s an exciting place to be, a club on the rise, competing for the play-offs. It’s exactly what you want as a footballer, to be at that end. It was a pretty simple decision in that respect, only helped by the fact that there are some familiar faces around along the way.”

Röhl has had a key role in campaigns ranging from Champions League wins to World Cup efforts but it is at Hillsborough that he has begun to draw attention from other clubs with regard to managerial roles - including that of his former club before Christmas.

Asked what changes he has seen in Röhl the young assistant to Röhl the fully-fledged Championship boss, Armstrong said: “It's hard to gauge. He's the manager now and that's a completely different role. We knew each other for around seven or eight months in what was my first season at Southampton, so we're talking six or seven years ago now. But he was meticulous and you always got the impression he was the main instigator of training and planning, tactically we was doing a lot.

“So he was very meticulous and you can see that has transcended into management. Having only been here for a short time, you can see that approach to planning still exists and he has implemented that albeit from a different role.”