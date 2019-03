Steve Bruce took charge at the start of January and since the Dutchman's departure, Wednesday have ammassed an impressive 28 points from 15 games. Here is how the table would look if the season started after Luhukay left.

1. 24th Ipswich Town - 9 pts Played 15, won 1, drawn 6, lost 8. Scored 11, conceded 24

2. 23rd Bolton Wanderers, Pts 11 Played 15, won 3, drawn 2, lost 10. Scored 9, conceded 28

3. 22nd Wigan Athletic, Pts 11 Played 15, won 2, drawn 5, scored 8. Won 13, conceded 25

4. 21st QPR, Pts 12 Played 15, won 3, drawn 3, lost 9. Scored 16, conceded 25

