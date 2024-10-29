A wise and stoic performance saw them limit Brentford’s chances to a minimum in a nip-and-tuck cup battle, with Djeidi Gassama’s long-range stunner proving the moment of class they needed to cancel out Kevin Schade’s opener. A disciplined defensive showing proved Danny Röhl right to freshen things up with their whirlwind Championship fixture schedule laying in wait back home.
Penalties can be a cruel mistress and so it proved, with Mr Sheffield Wednesday Liam Palmer missing their fifth to put heads in hands. But those heads leave London held high after an outstanding effort.
Here are our ratings from an impressive showing.
1. Pierce Charles - 8
Out well for the Bees' first real chance on goal and closed it down nicely - was unlucky to see the rebound come off Otegbayo and into the path of Schade. Couple of times he went to start attacks and the outfield hadn't quite reacted enough. | UGC
2. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Reyt good. Dropped in against Pompey on Friday, he picked up where he left off and put in another good shift full of solid stuff. One intervention in particular was very important. Off to rest-up with an hour in the legs. | UGC
3. Gabriel Otegbayo - 7
A fabulous night of experience for him and man, you've got to feel for him on the opener. But his deft touch to snuff out Mbuemo's classy cross on 24 minutes was vital and he grew from there. A pleasure to witness. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 8
Tucked in to a slightly unfamiliar position on the left of a back three, Lowe and Johnson had their work cut out against Mbuemo. Did well. Reads the game just lovely. Seems to be a really solid citizen. | UGC