Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United in Monday night’s U21s Steel City derby at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first meeting of the two sides this season as the youngsters acted as a bit of a curtain-raiser for the real deal in a few weeks’ time, and there was certainly a bit of needle to the game as a couple of thousand fans turned up to cheer on the two teams over in S2.

Wednesday were the better side in the first half but failed to take their chances, with Louie Marsh stepping up to the plate in the second half to show his quality by grabbing two goals that saw them claim victory - even after a late rally that was started when Devlan Moses pulled one back for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It saw United extend their unbeaten start to the season that has seen them drop points in just one game so far, and Wednesday manager, Andy Holdsworth, said that he was pleased with what he saw from his team despite the result.

“In terms of their development we need to get them on ‘the stage’ as we say, in front of lights and in front of people,” he told The Star. “In terms of our performance I thought it was good. We set our stall out to try and nullify their strengths, and listen – they’re a good team, that’s why they’re top of the U21s league, and when you had in some first team players it makes it even more difficult. But I thought we created a lot of chances and on another day could’ve gone on to win the game.

“It was one of those games where if we didn’t take our chances at some point they were going to get some, and while we’ve had numerous chances to score in the first half they’ve had two shots and scored two. We clawed our way back and tried to get the draw but just couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, his Blades counterpart, McSheffrey, admitted that their outing wasn’t what he was hoping it would be, however was happy to come away with the right result. “It’s great that we won the game tonight,” he said. “But the performance level wasn’t to the standard we have set ourselves previously. "Sheffield Wednesday sat in a low block that was difficult to break down. We managed to score two during our good spell in the second half that ultimately won us the game. We take a good win in a local derby, now eight in nine in the league, and move on."