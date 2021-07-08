England’s 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley last night cemented suspicions that might be the case and with only one match yet to come, admittedly against an Italy side that have been amongst the best performing teams in the Euro 2020 competition, confidence is high around the England camp.

An extra time winner from captain Harry Kane was enough to see the Three Lions come back from behind to beat the Danes despite the Scandinavians scoring first through a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick.

Sheffield Wednesday players watched the match on the coach home from their preseason run-out against Celtic.

It may well be coming home..

And Moore, who played against England manager Gareth Southgate in the Premier League, admitted he had nothing but admiration for the former Aston Villa player.

“I’ve never been so excited watching the England camp,” Moore told The Star. “Since he has taken over the whole spectrum of the England camp has changed really and everybody is behind him and the team as you can see.”

Asked whether he had had any influence on the players involved, the respected former youth coach said: “Sam Johnstone is a goalkeeper I brought from Manchester United to West Brom when I was there.

“And there are some of the staff there, a couple of the physio team that I have worked with, the kit man and some of the players that are there now. I tried to a couple of the players when I was at West Brom that I can’t really mention.

“We nearly got a few there. It is really wonderful to see them there at that level playing.”

Owls first team coach Paul Williams played a huge part in the development of the ever-impressive Luke Shaw as a young man at Southampton and Moore paid testament to behind the scenes coaches in the England set-up, many of whom he has worked with

“It is really wonderful seeing Graeme Jones out there playing a big part,” he said, “there’s Chrissy Powell. There’s Tyrone [Mings], there’s a few there I’ve worked with and we are all behind them, we really are all behind them.