The simple reason summer signing is currently Sheffield Wednesday's missing man

There was a time not a million years ago when it looked as though Olaf Kobacki was set to play a monumental part in Sheffield Wednesday’s season.

The young Polish youth international, who had been snapped up by the Owls amid rival interest from a handful of other Championship clubs, looked raw and at times a little lightweight. But darting runs and a committed defensive aptitude suggested he has a little something perhaps suited to the English second tier, with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl praising his attitude and desire to work at his game.

Now, it’s been a long while since he’s been seen in a Wednesday shirt. A run-out at Swansea in October provided the most recent of his eight Championship appearances so far this season and while he has been named on the bench since a long injury lay-off stunted his progress, he’s not been named in any of the last three matchday squads.

Röhl has spoken of him among a handful of players that require time and patience in terms of fulfilling their potential and there appears to be a confidence Kobacki can overcome his injury stutter to hit the ground running next season. For now, he may well have to wait with so many attacking players available.

“At the moment we have a lot of players in these positions,” Röhl told The Star. “The one fight is to come into the squad, it is not easy at the moment even if you train well, and it is another thing to be a starter. The players feel it, it is a tough race, every training minute is one you have to perform in, if you don't perform then it is much, much harder.

“Olaf is open-minded, he is hard working and he tries to believe, but he has to be patient now and maybe wait for one moment for an injury or something like this. At the moment I can double up or triple up on these positions in front and of course it is not easy. We have injuries in one position at the moment but in others nearly everybody is available. Sometimes it is not the best timing for some players to get minutes.

“We will carry on, we will help and make sure he is always on a limit that he is ready to play. This is important, we see this during the week and when the moment comes he will be ready.”