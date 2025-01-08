The simple reason for curious kick-off time of Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup clash at Coventry City
The Owls played Coventry City four times last season courtesy of an FA Cup replay that resulted in a second-string side losing 4-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena back in February. Their more recent trip - a Championship clash in October - saw Shea Charles net his very first senior goal for what was a dramatic injury time winner that pilled pressure on since-departed manager Mark Robins.
A fifth match-up between the two clubs in just over a year drew a predictably tired reaction from both supporters when they were drawn together. And the feeling towards the third round clash was made even more lukewarm from a Wednesday standpoint when it was moved from a traditional 3pm kick-off to an unusual 6pm start time.
What’s more, despite the change the match will not be shown on UK television, with the kick-off time switched on the behest of an international broadcasting request. Wednesday have sold out their allocation of nearly 5,000 tickets, with Coventry having released a statement explaining home fans will not be able to buy tickets in their South Stand due to the increased away following.
Wednesday are expected to make many changes to their side as they look ahead to their Championship clash at Leeds United the following weekend. Speaking ahead of the game, Owls boss Danny Röhl explained the focus of his senior squad was initially on recovery from a manic Christmas fixture schedule this week. It’s understood the bulk of the squad were given a couple of days off at the start of the week and that normal service will resume on Wednesday.
