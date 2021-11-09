The Sheffield Wednesday man who has 'answered an SOS' to typify ‘tougher’ Owls

The Owls have kept back-to-back clean sheets against promotion-chasing opposition in Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle despite the absences of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

Darren Moore is believed to be looking to strengthen his backline come January but for now is reliant on the likes of Johnson and Liam Palmer to fill-in with Chey Dunkley in what is now a favoured back three.

The former Middlesbrough man, a winger by trade, has looked more assured with every match he has played in defence and has earned plaudits for his ability to turn defence into attack.

“He has been really good for us,” Moore said. “He has almost answered a little SOS in terms of that position and when we lost Lewis Gibson. I thought he was excellent. His decision-making has been superb.

“He is calm and composed. He has got wonderful speed and he has such ability.

“It was his pass to Lewis Wing at the end. When things were frantic, he had a calmness. He has been really good for us and long may that continue.”

Johnson’s ability to ‘get on with the job’ is typical of a shift in mentality Moore is trying to build at S6.

Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson has deputised excellently in defence.

Wednesday have long since been criticised for being something of a ‘soft touch’ in recent seasons, with Moore’s predecessors Tony Pulis and Garry Monk both having commented on a soft underbelly.

Moore himself suggested that despite a vast turnaround in playing squad there were scars that needed to heal at Hillsborough when it came to certain playing records, but after Sunday’s draw with Plymouth suggested progress is being made on that front.

“We are definitely harder to beat,” Moore said. “There is more of a consistency with us.

“What we have to continue to do is get better. At the start of the season, I think we might have lost that game.