The Sheffield Wednesday man who can use West Brom return to change Owls' season

There was a moment at the heart of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s finest efforts this season that stood Nathaniel Chalobah out as a man with a winner’s mindset.

It was just over an hour into the Owls’ Boxing Day battle at Middlesbrough and having stepped into the break 3-0 down, Yan Valery had risen at the front post to deflect Shea Charles’ corner kick into the Boro goal to bring the scores level. As the Teesside faithful rose to throw their arms up in frustration, Valery led those in blue and white to the travelling support, his teammates arriving from every direction.

It was a guttural moment, those present at the Riverside seemingly unable to believe what had happened. The first half had been a brutal display of attacking swagger from the home side; Ben Doak, Finn Azaz and Neto Burgos blitzing the Owls - and within 16 minutes of the restart, Wednesday were all-even. Every man in blue and white was a picture of pandemonium.

Every man but one, that is.

As his teammates quite understandably celebrated with the fervour the achievement surely deserved, Nathaniel Chalobah arrived to the scrimmage late and calmly ushered those around him back to their own half. Wednesday had battled back to 3-3 but were a man ahead and there were three Championship points to earn. It was perhaps a snapshot into the mindset of a man who has scaled the Premier League and England squads.

Now, with The Star of the understanding that the Owls midfield has injury concerns heading into this weekend’s clash at West Bromwich Albion, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl hinted Chalobah could be in-line to make his first appearance for the club since the start of January - at the stadium he called home for 18 months.

Chalobah’s career at Hillsborough is yet to truly get going thanks to a spate of injuries. There have been ups and downs in the seven Championship appearances he has made, but for the most part his presence in midfield has been impressive - and has brought something different out in those around him.

“To have Nate with his experience, we know what we get from him,” Röhl told The Star. “We may not get the box to box player like Shea for example, but a holding six in front of the back four or five can be helpful for us. He is calm on the ball and he could be a link player. What is important now is that he gets the rhythm and that he continues with this. It was always this; in, out, in, out. This takes the belief but now he is back, which is fantastic.

“The minutes he got in the games (he made five appearances of no more than 45 minutes either side of Christmas) were well-managed. Even when it is 45 minutes he played short-term, in 10 days he played 180 minutes so two games. It helps, we are building him up and hopefully we can carry on with him until the end of the season. The situation with Shea, Barry, Liam, Nate, Svante sometimes. This group has to stick together.”

After another minor niggle, Chalobah was back on the bench for the draw with Luton Town last weekend and could step in once more.

“For two weeks he has been back in the training and he is fully available, this is helpful,” Röhl smiled. “Against his former club, this is always special. Let’s see what happens with Nate at the weekend.”