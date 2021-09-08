The role that Jack Hunt is taking 'great responsibility' in performing at Sheffield Wednesday

A permanent move from Crystal Palace and a brace of playoff near-misses followed, days that Hunt counts amongst the best of his career.

But having returned to the club as a 30-year-old, the right-back knows his responsibilities around the club have changed. Youngsters such as Ciaran Brennan can benefit from the experience of Hunt and others.

“You always think back to when I was young and how the seniors I played with at that time helped me with certain things on and off the field,” he told The Star last month.

“It’s a dying art in football, there aren’t that many old pros like that around anymore and I do take that seriously, if I can help to pass on any of my knowledge and experience to any youngsters – and we do have quite a few here – that’s something I take great responsibility in doing.”

Hunt has played in every match of Wednesday’s season so far, a near-constant on the furthest to the right of a defence that has conceded only once in seven competitive matches.

Re-joining amid interest from Championship clubs, he believes in the project Darren Moore has laid ahead of his players after a challenging few years at S6.

Home comforts, he has admitted, were a driving force in his decision to sign on at Wednesday, but also the promise of a promotion push they look well set to build after the opening weeks of the season.

Jack Hunt is enjoying a new role at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I knew I was coming back somewhere I class as home,” he said. “The manager said he was going to make a good few signings and that he wanted me to be up there as one of the first few.