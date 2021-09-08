The role that Jack Hunt is taking 'great responsibility' in performing at Sheffield Wednesday
When Jack Hunt first rocked up at Sheffield Wednesday in the July of 2015, he was a 24-year-old looking to kick on his career after a handful of mixed-fortune loan spells.
A permanent move from Crystal Palace and a brace of playoff near-misses followed, days that Hunt counts amongst the best of his career.
But having returned to the club as a 30-year-old, the right-back knows his responsibilities around the club have changed. Youngsters such as Ciaran Brennan can benefit from the experience of Hunt and others.
“You always think back to when I was young and how the seniors I played with at that time helped me with certain things on and off the field,” he told The Star last month.
“It’s a dying art in football, there aren’t that many old pros like that around anymore and I do take that seriously, if I can help to pass on any of my knowledge and experience to any youngsters – and we do have quite a few here – that’s something I take great responsibility in doing.”
Hunt has played in every match of Wednesday’s season so far, a near-constant on the furthest to the right of a defence that has conceded only once in seven competitive matches.
Re-joining amid interest from Championship clubs, he believes in the project Darren Moore has laid ahead of his players after a challenging few years at S6.
Home comforts, he has admitted, were a driving force in his decision to sign on at Wednesday, but also the promise of a promotion push they look well set to build after the opening weeks of the season.
“I knew I was coming back somewhere I class as home,” he said. “The manager said he was going to make a good few signings and that he wanted me to be up there as one of the first few.
“I’ll be honest, you have doubts in the back of your mind as to whether that’s going to happen. But he’s done it. This feels like a Championship squad, it’s got so much depth in so many departments and that will stand us in good stead this season.”