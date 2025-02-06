The role 'passionate' new signing Ryo Hatsuse is set to play for Sheffield Wednesday

Getty / UGC

The enthusiasm shown by Ryo Hatsuse when making his first impression on Danny Röhl got him off to a strong start when looking to secure a contract at Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls boss has revealed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday revealed Hatsuse as what was effectively their third addition of the winter transfer window, with the Japanese defender signing on free agent terms following the expiration of his contract with J-League outfit Vissel Kobe. The 27-year-old trained at Middlewood Road during the window and did enough to impress his way to a deal that was announced at Thursday lunchtime.

Hatsuse is predominantly a left-back but is ambipedal, meaning he is naturally as adept with either his left or right foot. Röhl expects him to be useful on either side of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me the first thing was about with how much passion he came here,” Röhl said. “From the first talk it was about him wanting to be a Sheffield Wednesday player. He didn’t talk with me before, he didn’t train with us but from that first talk; Sheffield Wednesday was a dream, to come here, to play for you. This mindset was fantastic to see.

“Over the last couple of days of course there was some things that we had to sort. He knows the group which is helpful but in the next days he needs building up to get rhythm. And then he is a good option for us.”

Asked what sort of role Hatsuse is expected to play - and whether he is more of an attacking ‘Marvin Johnson’ option or a more traditional ‘Max Lowe’ full-back type, Röhl spoke with enthusiasm at the opportunity to take a closer look at how he can be moulded for English football. It’s clear his signing opens up new options for the German coach.

“It will be interesting,” Röhl said. “This is a part of what we will see in the next couple of weeks, he has skills for both and I see him as very aggressive in one against one duels, he has very dangerous cross balls and he has good give and go situations. When I saw him in some rondos, I saw his scan and how he can pass to other teammates. This is good to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he is a natural full-back, he played a lot of games as a full-back and that helps. But we know that Championship football is a tough one and we know the challenge is difficult. This is for him a new experience but we have three different profiles now. As a manager this is great to see, Max can play full-back, centre-back, wing-back. Marvin can play full-back but his best position if wing-back.

“Then there is Ryo who maybe has a best profile as a full-back. This is good to see, this is the challenge for them. You see Max and maybe you can imagine him playing as a left six. When I see him in training and in which areas he plays, these are three different profiles, it fits well and what is always important is that you have different profiles.”