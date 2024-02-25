The remarkable list of 208 teammates that Sheffield Wednesday star has shared a pitch with
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls defender hit 424 appearances for the club last weekend as he helped them to a 2-0 win over Millwall, it was a number that put him alongside Wednesday greats Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davison in joint-ninth of all time - though he technically couldn't lay claim to being in the top 10 given that he was the 11th to reach that tally.
On Saturday, though, the Owls stalwart - who has come all the way through the ranks from the Wednesday academy - made outing number 425 as they took on Bristol City at Hillsborough, making him ninth outright on the club's list of all-time appearance-makers.
Palmer isn’t finished this season, either, with the great Johnny Fantham (on 434) the next name that he can catch as he continues his pursuit of number one spot.
The 32-year-old still has a long way to go if he’s to achieve that honour, though, with Andrew Wilson top of the pile with over 100 more appearances than ‘Palms’, but making the top five could be doable if he extends his spell at S6 beyond the end of this season.
Tommy Crawshaw is currently fifth with 465, while Redfern Froggatt (458) and Don Megson (442) are sixth and seventh respectively - but even those above him are unlikely to be able to match the amount of players that Palmer has played alongside, with the Worksop-born Owl having been on the pitch alongside a crazy total of 208 different players since his debut against Bury back in 2010. You can see all of them above.
He's played for a few different managers, too, with Danny Röhl the 15th to utilise him over the years - Alan Irvine was the first when he selected an 18-year-old Palmer to start in the League Cup. Darren Moore, with whom he had the most success, was the one who used him the most, 112 times to be exact.
After the Robins game there are now 12 games left before Palmer's current deal at Wednesday runs out, meaning an opportunity to get to 437 if he plays in all of the Owls' matches in their big Championship survival push.