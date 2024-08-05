Sheffield Wednesday will be ‘fluid’ in terms of positions this season, and Max Lowe thinks that that’s a very good thing...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe has impressed during his short stay at Hillsborough so far, putting in some strong performances in preseason as the Owls prepare for what will be a tough campaign in the Championship in 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old is no stranger to the division, playing many games at this level over the course of his career, and his experience on the field has already shown in his handful of Wednesday outings so far - predominantly in his natural position at left back.

But eagle-eyed fans will have noticed the former Nottingham Forest man drifting into other roles on a matchday, and he’s not the only one. Under Danny Röhl players are being asked to perform numerous jobs depending on whether they’re in possession or out of it - Lowe believes that it’s something that can benefit them all.

“He wants me to be robust,” he said when asked about his role in the side. “And at some times I’ll be playing as a left-sided centre half in possession, but then he also wants me pressing up against the opposition’s fullbacks. It’s so fluid that nobody has really got a concrete position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s good, because we’ve got some many versatile players, so when you’re coming up against certain teams in the Championship you can change it just to break through their press and stuff. I think it’s really good for us.”

Lowe is expected to start this coming weekend when the Owls play host to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday afternoon, and he’ll be desperate to make a good impression after his first taste of Hillsborough as a home player in the 0-0 draw with Leganes over the weekend.