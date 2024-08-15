The quiet chat that brought out the 'killer' in Sheffield Wednesday's Charlie McNeill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A quiet arm around the shoulder of Charlie McNeill helped him secure a Sheffield Wednesday debut ‘that dreams are made of’.

The talented forward, who signed for the Owls on a free transfer last month having left Premier League giants Manchester United, scored both goals in his side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup success at Hull City on Wednesday evening, the first coming within 25 seconds of his career with the Hillsborough outfit.

Operating in an intricate role, asked to drop deep for possession and utilising clever movement, the 21-year-old was the match-winner before coming off to rapturous applause from the travelling support before the hour mark. McNeill was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s opening day thrashing of Plymouth Argyle and Owls boss Danny Röhl revealed to The Star that in the days leading into the trip to Humberside, he offered some private words of advice to the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message? To be more clinical in front of goal. No player on the night took more shots than McNeill managed in less than an hour - and he scored with two of his three on-target efforts.

Röhl said: “I’ve seen a lot of good things. I saw videos of him before we took him and had a clear idea in my mind with what we could do with him. I was sure that he needed a little bit of training but with my style of football, in the red zone and between the lines, I think this is exactly the profile he could be for us.

“Today he was very clinical and I think this is a huge step. I spoke to him during the week that he often came into good situations when he is training but he was not always the killer in front of goal. Today he scored twice, which is good to see. Today was the first step, nothing more. It’s about being hard-working.”

Fresh-of-face McNeill spoke after the unveiling of his signing about his desire to set roots at S6 and get himself going in senior football. A remarkable goalscoring record at youth level with both Manchester clubs did not quite translate in two EFL loan switches to Newport County and Stevenage, but with his Wednesday goal tally underway, he suggested he’s ready to kick on under the tutelage of Röhl and his staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted,” McNeill told BBC Sheffield. “Just to be starting and getting a run-out from the gaffer, I’m delighted and obviously to get two goals as well is what dreams are made of. He wants us to press high and that’s what we did literally from the first minute and we got that goal within 30 seconds, so it sets the tempo for the rest of the game. That’s what we wanted to do.

“All the lads have helped me settle in really well and I’ve really enjoyed it. I obviously know how the gaffer wants me to play and with my recent teams I’ve been at, we’ve played that way so I’m kind of used to it. It’s a little bit different, but I’m really enjoying it.

“He’s very detailed, he speaks to all us players and tells us what he wants us to do in different positions. He spoke to me before the game which really helped me and I knew my role and what I had to do. I think everyone did their roles really well tonight.”