The problems stacking up at Sheffield Wednesday leaving Dejphon Chansiri and Jos Luhukay with so much to ponder: Alan Biggs’ Column 

Let’s consider what we might do - you or I - if faced with the sort of predicament engulfing Sheffield Wednesday right now.

But don’t imagine, as many will, that there isn’t a man sitting in Thailand thinking some of the same things.

Or that he isn’t as angry and frustrated as any fan; probably a great deal more. Or that he isn’t giving some thought to the club’s management. Hard to second guess or not, my thoughts as I posted this were that he surely had to be.

And this is where I strongly suspect that the chairman’s thinking will now coincide with ours; that if there were to be a change it would ideally be to a proven Championship manager.

Jos Luhukay is fighting on knowing that even a win against Rotherham this weekend won’t begin to sway the many fans (the majority you’d guess) who want him out.

That is unsustainable for much longer. Any owner would have to be making contingency plans. I doubt Wednesday’s is any different, or that this hasn’t been a matter of deliberation for a while.

That’s not sinister, it’s sensible, much as he’d hope Luhukay might still win his battle against climbing odds.

It’s different to predecessor Carlos Carvalhal’s departure, which was comparatively sudden. This change, if it happened, would be highly predictable.

After the last one, a recruitment process started from scratch. You’d bet that this time there would already have been some planning ahead. The “what if?” scenario is how football works.

As such, you’d expect some discreet soundings of availability to have been taken.

People have previously supposed, as I have, that another left-field choice from abroad would be likeliest. I may be wrong, but I very much doubt that this time. Which is trusting to experience, instinct and intuition, supported by some peripheral soundings.

Only a proven Championship manager, or someone very much on their way up, would be guaranteed to woo missing fans back to Hillsborough.

In that regard, there are two outstanding candidates in Steve Bruce and Slavisa Jokanovic, sacked by Aston Villa and Fulham this season but with exactly the right credentials. Both conveniently out of work ... though both able to be picky about where and when.

Seeking and getting are two different things.

For all the Owls’ stature and potential, the timing is unattractive. There are FFP issues, presumably the need to sell before buying and even a possible fight against relegation because the club is spiralling downwards at this point.

So it isn’t as simple as making a change to answer the clamour of supporters. And what then in terms of continuing a presumed policy to offload some experienced players and keep promoting youth?

Who, in the right bracket, would take it unconditionally? Maybe Gary Megson. I’ll just leave that there. And I don’t like speculating but these circumstances are exceptional.

This column can’t rebuff any of the current criticism of Luhukay after one win in eight and six defeats. That is plainly unacceptable, even for, at best, a top half squad.

What I can do - again - is plead for some understanding of a deck stacked against him.

He is also a decent man, trying his best, and the most active manager in my time for trusting young talent.

He has borne the brunt of problems not of his making - poor recruitment (badly advised), a stockpiling of players and a lack of turnover in a stale, bloated squad.

Hopefully Luhukay and players can spare themselves the sort of backlash that would follow a defeat, or even a draw, on Saturday. Whether a win would be anything more than a temporary reprieve is open to grave doubt.

These are tough times and not only for the manager and the supporters.

The task of engineering a solution, by someone, let’s remember, who has heavily financed two promotion attempts and come unluckily so very close, is hugely onerous.

For a start, there isn’t an obvious caretaker option.

Yes, there have been mistakes and you hope some lessons are heeded. But I wish the man at the centre of it, Dejphon Chansiri, every success with his next moves.

Because if life - for all of us - is not about learning from mistakes then what is it?