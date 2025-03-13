Sheffield Wednesday ‘welcome’ Sheffield United to Hillsborough this weekend hoping to secure their first derby win in over 12 years. But where’s the balance of pressure? Here’s the thoughts of our Owls writer Alex Miller.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is slumped back in his chair, his face wizened and creased with the permanence of the folds on an old leather sofa. His hair is white and wispy, the few strands he has left protruding in unkempt tiredness. The chair is old and tired and his body sore, his every movement requiring a great deal of effort. His joints don’t work as they once did, his fingers are crooked and there’s an exhaustion in his eyes. Every breath is drawn with a wheeze.

Placed daintily around his neck is a blue and white scarf. And meeting him for the first time, a nurse leans in to enquire about his life supporting Sheffield Wednesday. A keen fan herself, she asks of sepia legends of old; Fantham and Springett, Wilson and Froggatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man collects his breath and after a moment splutters into the air. “Redfern Froggatt?! I’m 34!”

That’s what following Sheffield Wednesday can do to you. It’s bad for your health. It’s a pastime that corrodes and ages, an anti-skincare. The football club should come with a health warning, with its off-field shenanigans and its fan base in-fighting and the constant, overbearing worry over what might just happen next.

It’s on the field too, of course, the entrails of a nine or 10-month Owls season so routinely dragged out to the last day be it relegation devastation, play-off suffering and going into the 46th occasion knowing a defeat will see you up or down. It’s the relentless soap opera of chaos even when things are going rather well; the stresses of south coast suitors and will he, won’t he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any other football club is as stressful I’m not sure we’ve been watching it closely enough. And it’s not just those leaner moments. Even in glory they drag those following them through a bush whether that’s via big-stage Aden Flint knock-downs or white-knuckle Tuesday evening turnarounds in Norfolk. The modus operandi down S6 is unabated, wall-to-wall chaos, where nobody quite knows what’s coming next.

Which puts Sheffield Wednesday supporters in an unusual position heading into Sunday’s Steel City Derby and indeed the rest of the season.

Because for once, for the first time since Garry Monk was busily preparing a summer clear out, Wednesday are heading into the final weeks of the season with next to nothing to lose. Back-to-back away wins at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City have sliced the drawback on the top six to five points but in truth the chance of qualification remains slight. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken of ‘nine cup finals’ in his summation of how the rest of the campaign will be approached and it is with that spirit you feel they can attack with a carefree bluster, even this weekend.

Wednesday know all too well the stresses being experienced across the city. When you’re in an automatic promotion arm-wrestle every dropped point cuts deep and injury setbacks even more so, the feeling lives with you for days on end. For Ipswich and Plymouth a couple of years back read Leeds and Burnley; United making up a runaway trio of which only two will see their ambition realised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Try as you might, there’s no escaping life in the other camps, every news story containing an injury line or spicy manager quote absorbed in earnest. The remaining fixtures will be well-known and the key dates poured over - and those dates on which points simply cannot afford to be dropped. It feels as if there is a constant snap, snap, snapping at your heels and as the others gain on your trail, the madness of the play-offs becomes a nightmarish bogey man rather than the source of happy satisfaction it may have been months earlier.

The stresses of any weekend are of course raised by the presence of a derby and on The Star’s blue desk we wouldn’t pretend otherwise. The prospect of losing to Sheffield United at Hillsborough is one that won’t sit at all comfortably with anyone connected to Wednesday and two weeks of strong feeling sits waiting on the other side; triumph or devastation. A double won’t do.

But it feels a little like the pressure this weekend is down the road. Save for a brief January dip-and-back, Sheffield United have been in the top two since November, their January spend supporting an already strong bid and the remarkable effort from Chris Wilder and his players to make the best of a period of upheaval in the first half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re dogged and win so many games by the odd goal, a key strength in a fierce division. They were top of the league for a reason. They’re a very, very good Championship football team and regardless of where the match is being held will no doubt go into Sunday’s derby as favourites in the minds of right-minded football folk.

By the time a whistle is blown at Hillsborough on Sunday, results elsewhere could mean the Blades are momentarily levered from those top two places. It would serve to further lump the pressure on United. It’s a pressure Chris Wilder sides tend to handle well. It’s a pressure that plucky, underdog Wednesday simply don’t have to contend with.

The nature of their Tuesday night turnaround in Norfolk breathes further energy into Wednesday’s season. They’re still very much in ‘Well, you never know’ territory. But any overbearing public pressure to re-enter what was always an unlikely conversation around the play-offs isn’t there. Not yet at least. A third win in a row could change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wizened young man with the blue and white scarf can breathe just a little easier heading into this weekend than he has in Marchs gone by. Sheffield Wednesday a barmy football club and it will seemingly always remain so, but this season is panning out unusually from an Owls perspective. Where’s the stress? Roll on Sunday.