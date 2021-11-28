The 34-year-old former England international, who played for a host of South Yorkshire-based non-league sides on his way into professional football having been released by Sheffield Wednesday as a teenager, ended a run of three without a win for the Foxes who enter the top half of the table thanks to a 3-1 win.

Vardy has now scored 93 Premier League goals since he turned 30, moving level with Arsenal legend Ian Wright for most goals by a player in his 30s in the competition’s history.

He will be 36 by the time his current Foxes contract comes to an end, prompting speculation as to whether he might retire – or even be tempted by a move to his beloved Owls.

But the evidence suggests Vardy has no designs on hanging up his boots just yet and will look to earn another new contract with the Midlands side.

“I've not got any plan at all of retiring, I want to play for this club [Leicester] for as long as possible and try to be as successful as possible with them,” he said in a recent interview.

“I want to play for Leicester for as long as physically possible and until I'm told otherwise that's exactly what will happen.

“I just want to play at the top level to the best of my ability for as long as possible and if Leicester say my time is up then I'll have to look at where I am at that moment in time.

“Until then there is no thinking about moving my family anywhere.”

Elsewhere for Sheffield’s Premier League-based stars and in incredible conditions, Kyle Walker played in Manchester City’s hard-fought 2-1 win over high-flying West Ham.

Walker’s fellow former Blade Dominic Calvert-Lewin watched on from the sidelines as his Everton side lost 1-0 at Brentford but could make a return for the midweek Merseyside derby against Liverpool.