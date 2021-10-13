Palmer hasn’t played for the Dons since starting in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but the forward may well be back in Mark Robinson’s plans for Saturday’s encounter as they look to try and end a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

Speaking to the media earlier this month, Robinson explained that the 29-year-old forward was dealing with a calf strain, and said, “He was desperate to be involved in all the games, and he is trying to get back as quickly as he can now... Ollie could be back by the Sheffield Wednesday game or just after. I’d say it’s 50-50 at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Kalambayi, who has been dealing with a quad strain since the start of September, could also return against the Owls, with his manager saying, “Paul is looking really strong to be ready for the Sheffield Wednesday game.”

This weekend’s hosts haven’t played since a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on October 2nd, a factor that may give the Owls a slight edge given that they were in action on Saturday afternoon with an important 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

At this point in time there is no fresh injury news for the visitors, however they are waiting to see how Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are after they had to come off against The Trotters.