The numbers behind Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri's superb Hillsborough record

Home is where the heart is for Owls star Fernando Forestieri.

The talismanic attacker maintained his outstanding Hillsborough record in Saturday's draw with Hull City.

A second half penalty took Forestieri's impressive tally to 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances at S6.

On another day, the dynamic forward could have scored two or three more but he found Tigers goalkeeper David Marshall in inspired form.

Forestieri, who also registered in Wednesday's disappointing opening-day defeat to Wigan Athletic, told The Star: "I'm personally very happy because I have scored two goals in two games but I'm also angry as we could have got the three points against Hull.

"I could have scored maybe one more. The Hull City goalkeeper was very good.

"Of course, I want to score but what is more important is the team. Everyone can score from Fletch [Steven Fletcher], [Atdhe] Nuhiu and Lucas [Joao] but the most important thing is the three points.

"It doesn't matter who scores."

A serious knee injury sidelined Forestieri for the majority of last term.

Forestieri has notched two goals in as many matches.

But manager Jos Luhukay is delighted the Argentine-born forward is back fully-fit and firing on all cylinders.

Luhukay said: "He is important. Everyone knows that.

“At the end of last season he came back after a long time [away injured] but he came back very strongly.

“He was important. He made some goals, assists and I think he is now in that direction.

“Last week [against Wigan] he also scored a good goal for himself as we tried to come back into the game.

"He is in a good direction for himself but also, of course, for us."

Wednesday take a break from their league campaign this week when they take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup first round. There is a strong chance Luhukay will rest the bulk of his first-team squad for Thursday's trip to the Stadium of Light, with one eye firmly on Sunday's tough-looking assignment at Brentford.

"We need to see what the manager wants for the next game," said Forestieri, who has been involved in 11 goals in his last 15 league starts (nine goals, two assists). "We have to keep on improving.

"We know the Championship is very difficult. There are a number of big teams who want to go up this year. It is very hard. We need to work hard, focus on ourselves and improve."

