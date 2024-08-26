Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl says that Sheffield Wednesday ‘have to be ready’ for their trip to Grimsby Town this week.

The game at Blundell Park will provide a different sort of challenge to the one posed by Leeds United over the weekend, with Wednesday going from underdog to favourite then they take on the Mariners in the Carabao Cup second round.

A number of changes are expected to be made by the Owls boss - just like he did in the first round win over Hull City - but it doesn’t change the fact that they will be preparing for the game in an attempt to make sure they’re in the hat for the draw when it happens later this week.

Facing Grimsby will be Wednesday’s penultimate clash before the international break in September, and their manager is eager to assess things then once they have got their cup game and Millwall tie - as well as the transfer window closure - out of the way.

“The next step is on Tuesday in the cup game,” he told the media. “And for this we have to be ready… We have to prepare, we have to go straight forward, and after the cup game we have Millwall. And everybody knows Millwall is a difficult.

"We have to try, and this is our job as a team - stay together, try everything, and then in the international break we can look back, see what the feedback is, and then we look for the next solutions.”

Wednesday have until 11pm on Friday night to bring in any new addition that Röhl wants to add to his squad, and the hope is that there will be at least a couple of fresh arrivals before the window slams shut.