The moment that made Darren Moore 'grouchy' in Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Wycombe Wanderers

The Owls battled from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead into the final half hour of the clash before Jordan Obita’s well-struck free-kick dipped below the crossbar of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wednesday came close to sneaking a win and though they had 60 per cent of possession and took 18 shots at goal to the visitors’ six, Wycombe held on.

Asked to reflect on the equalising goal and whether Northern Ireland number one Peacock-Farrell will have wanted to do better, Moore said: “Two things; it was a needless free kick to give away. A lot of their set plays come from goals so you don't want to give a set play away.

“Peacock-Farrell has gone for it that side of the corner. I will have a look back at it again and see the position Bailey was in. He looked that side.

“The goal was avoidable and that is what I am little grouchy with now. It was avoidable. It looked like we were going to go and get a third goal to kill the game but they managed to stay in it and got their goal.

“They then went man for man. They marked us man for man and saw the game out. Even then we had a couple of chances but we didn't capitalise on them.”

The draw saw Wednesday drop to seventh in a congested League One table, though they remain only five points short of the top spot.