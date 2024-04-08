'The minute we arrived...' - Sheffield Wednesday man hails Owls mindset after big reaction
Plenty was said about the manner of their defeat to Middlesbrough last time out, with both Danny Röhl and Barry Bannan discussing the days that followed, and when Wednesday arrived at Loftus Road on Saturday there was a steely determination in their eyes.
Goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba proved to be the difference on the day, with both strikes coming in the second half, and ‘Palms’ says that they were delighted to pick up three points and make sure they kept their survival hopes alive heading into the final five games.
The Wednesday stalwart was deployed as a midfielder once again, playing alongside Barry Bannan in the middle, and he said afterwards that they were all ‘dialled in’ for the tie.
“The main thing was the reaction,” Palmer said. “We couldn’t wait for the game to start... From the minute we arrived at the stadium, to beginning the warm-ups, everybody was really dialled in for the game. We knew we couldn’t play worse than at Middlesbrough, we had a lot of words in the week and the lads were itching to get back out there and to get three points.
“We haven’t got time to waste, we need more performances like that now. Nothing magic, just every player working hard and covering for each other, bodies on the line and taking chances when they come... To get two goals away from home, we are delighted with that. There are no second chances at this stage of the season, we will recover and go again on Tuesday.”