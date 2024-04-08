Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plenty was said about the manner of their defeat to Middlesbrough last time out, with both Danny Röhl and Barry Bannan discussing the days that followed, and when Wednesday arrived at Loftus Road on Saturday there was a steely determination in their eyes.

Goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba proved to be the difference on the day, with both strikes coming in the second half, and ‘Palms’ says that they were delighted to pick up three points and make sure they kept their survival hopes alive heading into the final five games.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday stalwart was deployed as a midfielder once again, playing alongside Barry Bannan in the middle, and he said afterwards that they were all ‘dialled in’ for the tie.

“The main thing was the reaction,” Palmer said. “We couldn’t wait for the game to start... From the minute we arrived at the stadium, to beginning the warm-ups, everybody was really dialled in for the game. We knew we couldn’t play worse than at Middlesbrough, we had a lot of words in the week and the lads were itching to get back out there and to get three points.