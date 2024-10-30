The 'mind-blowing' reason why popular Sheffield Wednesday coach missed Brentford trip
The Owls coach has become a very popular figure at Hillsborough since Danny Röhl brought him into his technical setup a year ago, and his heel kicks have been a firm favourite whenever Wednesday have managed to secure victory.
But he was nowhere to be seen as Wednesday went into battle against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium, in a game that ultimately ended in a penalty shootout defeat, but it’s safe to say that he had a very good reason...
Powell was actually at Windsor Castle on Tuesday as he presented with his medal by the Princess Royal at a ceremony where he officially became a Member of the Order of the British Empire - the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire level (excluding a knighthood/damehood) - so was unable to make it to West London.
“I think he will send you a picture,” Röhl said with a smile when asked about his absence. “It’s good for him, he’s done an outstanding job off the pitch with all his activities, and he deserves it.”
Meanwhile, the man himself said of his honour, “I’m ecstatic, I mean it’s such a great award to receive from Princess Anne, and I’ve been awarded for what I love doing - and that’s football. Playing, coaching, managing, being involved in the game in general. It’s been mind-blowing actually, receiving the award and spending the day here at Windsor Castle.
“I think I look at my journey in the round really, from 1986 when I joined Crystal Palace as a young player… I never envisaged that I’d play for 24 years and stay in the game coaching and managing and also being PFA chairman and representing my country - not for long, but I did.”
Powell is expected to return to his place amongst Röhl’s staff this coming Saturday when Watford visit Hillsborough as the Owls return to Championship action, and maybe by that point his name will have been changed on the club website - to Chris Powell MBE.