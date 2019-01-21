The market value of every player in Sheffield Wednesday's £47million rated squad

The Owls have been linked with a move for Fulham's Neeskens Kebano as they look to strengthen for the second half of the season, but how much is their squad worth in the current market? Here's a breakdown of each player's valuation according to Transfermarkt.com and our opinions on those figures.

1. Keiren Westwood Transfermarkt value: 750k. Arguably a huge undervaluation of the Owls 'keeper, who is one of the best in the Championship and worth at least 3 million. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Joe Wildsmith Transfermarkt value: 250k. Wildsmith has only played twice for the first team this season but would be an investment for the future, so would surely fetch a higher fee. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cameron Dawson Transfermarkt fee: 100k. After his standout performances this season there's no way Dawson is worth anything less than a six-figure sum. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tom Lees Transfermarkt value: 4m. Probably a fair estimate as most Championship defenders won't earn more than this sort of fee. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more