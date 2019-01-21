The market value of every player in Sheffield Wednesday's £47million rated squad
Sheffield Wednesday go into the second half of the season on the up after a good run of form over Christmas and into the new year.
The Owls have been linked with a move for Fulham's Neeskens Kebano as they look to strengthen for the second half of the season, but how much is their squad worth in the current market? Here's a breakdown of each player's valuation according to Transfermarkt.com and our opinions on those figures.
1. Keiren Westwood
Transfermarkt value: 750k. Arguably a huge undervaluation of the Owls 'keeper, who is one of the best in the Championship and worth at least 3 million.