The long drought that Sheffield Wednesday boss could end after award nomination

It’s been a long time since at Wednesday manager won a Championship Manager of the Month gong, with Carlos Carvalhal in April 2017 being the last one to land one. That could potentially change on Friday.

Röhl has overseen a remarkable upturn in results since taking over at Hillsborough, and last month saw them finally climb out of the relegation zone after going through April with just one defeat - beating Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion along the way.

The nominees as revealed by the EFL are as follows:

Neil Harris (Millwall)

Brought in to rescue Millwall’s season, Harris did exactly that, re-energising The Den with his side’s passion-packed performances, notably in the boisterous 1-0 victory over leaders Leicester, one of four wins in eight April games.

Enzo Maresca (Leicester City)

When others might have wobbled after successive away defeats, Maresca maintained belief in his players and his methods to steer Leicester to three straight wins and the Championship title as they collected 15 points from seven games.

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)

Rohl has had to manage minds as well as bodies at Hillsborough. He finally led Wednesday out of the relegation zone with 11 points from six games. As crucial as three wins to that tally was a draw from 2-0 down at home to Norwich.

Liam Rosenior (Hull City)

Rosenior’s side rose to the challenge of hunting down a play-off spot and kept focus on their possession football with purpose. They converted their chances, too. The result was 12 points and 15 goals, scoring three on four occasions.