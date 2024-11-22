The Liverpool legend providing Danny Röhl with Sheffield Wednesday reading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The international break has provided Sheffield Wednesday figures with a chance to take a beat and recharge - an opportunity Danny Röhl has done his best to take advantage of.

The November break has been set up differently to those in September and October in that players and staff were given an entire week off to head away from Middlewood Road, with many taking holidays and spending time with family. Normal service resumed on Monday as preparations for Saturday’s resumption clash against Cardiff City were set into gear.

Owls boss Röhl allowed himself time with his young family, who are back home in Germany while he sets about building a career in management. He suggested the break from day-to-day football was what he and others needed as they step towards a manic fixture schedule that will take in nine league matches before the end of the year.

“The first international break was about making the next step in improvement, the second was a balance between load and recovery,” Röhl told The Star. “This one was about recovery because the time between now and March is a long, long time with a lot of games. It was important also to reset the mind, to use the time to read books and make some notes of what we can improve. It was not really a rest but when you play every two days you do not have the time to reflect on some things, to get feedback.

“It is work, work, work. Sometimes you need to step back to get an overview and that was helpful in the last five or six days. I spent time with my family as well and it was good to spend a bit of time with them. All in all now I am looking forward with a lot of energy. I am looking forward to the next games. We have a big, big opportunity in the next weeks to make good games and some good results.”

A man that appears to have workaholic tendencies, Röhl is known to be an avid reader of football literature in his downtime and even in his break couldn’t quite pull himself away. His latest read took him to Bayer Leverkusen.

“I read a book about Xabi Alonso, that was interesting,” he continued. “I watched a lot a lot of phases of the game from some other teams, to get some impression of what they are doing and how they are successful. Then it is about bringing the ideas to my team, what is possible, what is maybe not possible. I gave a presentation on Monday to my team to give them some key principles and what I want to see in the following weeks.

“We worked on the set pieces and prepared the schedule for the following weeks. All these things were helpful but then of course we know it is from Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday it goes again. I spoke with a German assistant coach from a team in their second division, he said ‘We will have a busy schedule to Christmas’. I smiled! We have five games over Christmas - our schedule is busy!”