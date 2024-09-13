The little change Danny Röhl has seen in Sheffield Wednesday fans this season

Danny Röhl says he understands the heightened expectation on his Sheffield Wednesday side after the successes of last season - and admits he has felt them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German boss stepped into the dugout at Hillsborough to launch a remarkable survival effort, Wednesday securing Championship safety on the last day with victory at Sunderland. An active summer transfer window saw a great deal of activity in both directions along with tweaks to how they want to play.

Senior players spoke of promotion pushes and after a riotous opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle further raised expectations, a run of three scoreless Championship defeats took the Owls into the international break. Concern at those results and performance within the fan base is something Röhl has noticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no secret that I love our supporters, I like our home games,” he told The Star. “It is a little bit different to the last season, last season the expectation was that they wanted to see a good performance even if it was not good enough for points. This season the expectation is that we want to see a good performance and points. This is maybe not a new experience for me but it is a different situation.

“When you don't perform well and you don't get the points it is the right of the fans to be a little bit more critical. I am at the front of this group then of course the things are a little bit more negative, but for me it is the reason I signed a long-term contract here, I want to build up something. Success is not always a straight line up, you have some up and downs and from this point we learn and I am convinced we will make a huge step forward on Saturday.”

After a great deal of hard work in the international fortnight, the Owls will be hoping to jump back to winning ways against QPR in that Saturday fixture.