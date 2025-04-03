Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, made his long-awaited comeback at the weekend, but that wasn’t Danny Röhl’s plan as the game went on.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a lengthy road back to fitness for the Owls defender, who got badly injured in the victory over Portsmouth back in October, an injury that came as a heavy blow after what had been a magnificent start to the season for the 26-year-old.

Famewo has worked hard to get himself fit since then, and at Cardiff City on Saturday his name was back on the teamsheet - albeit on the bench. The Owls boss brought him on for the final stages of the clash as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, but the German has admitted that his first choice would’ve been to bring on Anthony Musaba in search of a winner. The decision, however, was taken out of his hands as he sought to protect Dominic Iorfa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday could start Akin Famewo now

“I must say at Cardiff it was a little bit strange, because in my mind it was for an offensive sub,” he told The Star. “But I couldn’t risk that Dom had a little bit of a muscle problem, and he told me he was nearly empty after 80 minutes. So that’s why I brought Akin in.

“It was good for him to get the 10 or so minutes on the pitch, but at 1-1 it was clear to me that I wanted to bring Musa in - because the game was open, and the spaces were open for him…

“But it’s a good step for Akin, getting some minutes, and now it’s about decision-making on whether to start with him or not. He’s showed in training that he’s ready, and we also have Yan (Valery) and Stuey (Armstrong).”

Röhl has plenty of decisions to make this coming weekend as Wednesday play host to Wednesday in search of a first home win since New Year’s Day, and it sounds like starting Famewo or not is one of them.