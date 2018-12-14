The latest on out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood

Out-of-favour goalkeeper Keiren Westwood asked to play in the Owls Under-23s recent clash with Crewe Alexandra, it has emerged.

The experienced shot-stopper who has been frozen out under manager Jos Luhukay, was a surprise starter in Monday's second-string duel. It was Westwood's first run-out this season. The Republic of Ireland international played the first half as Neil Thompson's troops were held to a 2-2 draw.

Westwood’s previous public outing came in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly away to Lincoln City.

"Keiren asked to play and we gave him the chance," said Luhukay. "It was a good situation for him to come to practice. He played 45 minutes.”

Luhukay revealed it was the first occasion that Westwood had requested to play in a development squad fixture.

"It was the first time he had asked to play for the U23s," said Luhukay. "It is a decision I respect.

"Keiren is not 18 or 20 years old. He is 34. He knows what is best for him and we accept that."

Owls loanee hopes to shine in the absence of Barry Bannan

Wednesday are understood to have rejected a bid from Cardiff City for Westwood in the last transfer window. It remains to be seen whether the Owls will look to cash in on him when the market reopens in January.

Westwood, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United this week, is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Asked if it was inevitable Westwood would leave in the New Year, Luhukay "I don't know."

The Dutchman also refused to be drawn on previous offers for Westwood, saying: "I don't know. I have no contact with the agent or the situation. I can only focus on my team and what players are available and that is my focus."