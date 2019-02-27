The key man Sheffield Wednesday could be without when they host Sheffield United in the Sheffield derby

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is a big injury doubt ahead of their forthcoming Steel City derby with Sheffield United.

Nine-goal forward Joao sat-out the Owls' superb 2-0 victory over Brentford because of a knee injury.

Lucas Joao is nursing a knee problem

Now Joao, the Owls’ joint top-scorer along with Adam Reach, faces a race against time to be fit for Monday's televised meeting with automatic promotion hopefuls United.

Manager Steve Bruce told The Star: "Lucas could not train on Monday.

"He has not been comfortable with it (his knee). He is sore.

"He is touch and go for Monday. We are hoping for the best."

Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 2 Brentford 0

The Portugal international's leg was heavily bandaged in his last outing against Swansea City but the knock appeared to hinder his performance. Joao was off the pace and and came off just before the hour mark. The 25-year-old was unhappy to be subbed off and threw some strapping around his leg on the ground before being replaced by Dominic Iorfa.

"If you are not right, it doesn't matter how good a player," said Bruce. "It is always difficult if you are not 100 per cent."

A back problem has kept Morgan Fox out of action in the last two outings. But the left-back is progressing well in his recovery from injury and should be available for selection when Wednesday entertain second-placed United.

The Owls will have to make one enforced defensive change after Achraf Lazaar suffered a hamstring knock versus Brentford. The Newcastle United loanee is likely to be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

It remains to be seen where Jordan Thorniley will be pushing for a return. He has not been involved since being forced off with concussion at Rotherham United.

Bruce said: "We have to be careful with him. He has had a bad head injury before.

"We will monitor that one and see how he is. We have got eight or 10 missing which is not great. The amount of injuries we have here is something that disturbs me greatly."

Dom Howson’s verdict on Sheffield Wednesday 2 Brentford 0