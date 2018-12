The 55-year-old enjoyed some impressive wins at the club but his time there was littered with some poor performances and disappointing results.

1. Owls 2-0 Carlisle - Jan 20 Jos made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a win on his S6 debut jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Owls 2-0 Derby - Feb 13 Wednesday put a dent in Derby's promotion hopes as Luhukay got his first league win as manager 0 Buy a Photo

3. Millwall 2-1 Wednesday - Feb 20 Luhukay suffered his first away defeat as Wednesday boss with fans upset at his choice not to field a recognised striker jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Swansea 2-0 Owls - Feb 27 Wednesday crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of their former manager Carlos Carvalhal jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more