The highs and lows of Jos Luhukay's doomed Sheffield Wednesday reign
Sheffield Wednesday parted company with manager Jos Luhukay on Friday night, in a move that won;t have caused too much of a shock in the blue and white half of the city,
The Owls have been struggling for most of this season but there have been a few good days under the Dutchman - though clearly too few.
1. HIGHS - OWLS 5-1 Norwich City (May)
Wednesday blew away the Canaries on the final day of the 2017/18 campaign. Atdhe Nuhiu stole the plaudits with a hat-trick in an impressive performance at the end of a testing season.
2. Sheff Utd 0-0 OWLS (January)
Luhukay's first game in charge. Not hugely entertaining, granted, but the Dutchman somehow managed to organise Wednesday's defence that night and steadied the ship with a solid away performance.
3. Leeds 1-2 OWLS (March)
Atdhe Nuhiu grabbed a brace as the Owls secured the bragging rights at Elland Road. The hosts had equalised in the 87th minute but Wednesday rallied and found a late winner in the snow.
4. LOWS - OWLS 0-4 Norwich City (November)
Pummelled at home by an ordinary Norwich team who were made to look extraordinary. It could have been much worse had goalkeeper Cameron Dawson not pulled off a string of saves.
